What to buy in March, and some things to hold off buying

March ushers in the start of spring, which may inspire some of your spending in the month ahead.

The bad news is that March has a lack of major sales weekends.

But if you're getting ready for a party or some spring cleaning, you'll find lots of deals that help you refresh your home, both inside and out.

If you plan to celebrate St. Patrick's Day or Mardi Gras, local party supply stores will have you covered for March get-togethers, with inexpensive beads, masks, and decorations for the holidays.

Plus, if you have a Party City store near you, they are in the final days of liquidation sales, with deep discounts on remaining inventory.

But if spring cleaning is your kind of party, you're in luck too.

What to buy in March, and some things to wait on

Joseph Larison of Ace Hardware says his store is now stocked with garden hoses, outdoor tools, lawn mowers, and fertilizer.

"March is a good time to shop for this in terms of pricing, and you kind of get ahead of the game," he said.

In March, aisles are packed with spring merchandise, "As opposed to later in the season," he said.

RELATED STORY | Summer travel deals: When to book, where to go for the lowest prices

Plus, you can already find sales.

For instance, Ace Hardware's new YardRx subscription program, where you get a bag of Scott's fertilizer and other lawn care items automatically delivered to your home, is $50 off select bundles.

"That way you don't have to store it," Larison said.

From the outdoors to inside your home, Consumer Reports deals editor Samantha Gordon says prices will fall on popular items you may want for a home refresh.

"We're opening windows, we're starting to clear out all the dust from winter," she said. "Retailers know that's what's happening, so they start to discount things like vacuums and air purifiers and carpet cleaners and steam mops."

RELATED STORY | Beware of surge of fake IRS messages targeting taxpayers this year

March also includes Sleep Awareness Week, March 9-15, which means some deals on mattresses, bedding, and other sleep accessories.

“You can replace your pillows. That can be really great for your spring cleaning as well," Gordon said.

For other big-ticket items, though, she suggests you hold out for Memorial Day, July Fourth sales, and Amazon's Prime Day event typically slated for mid-July.

"So we do see a big uptick in sales in the middle of summer," Gordon said.

CLICK HERE for all the best March deals tracked by Consumer Reports and consider swapping out an old leaf blower or lawn mower for the start of spring. Hardware and big box stores have the biggest selection of the season to choose from right now.

That way, you don't waste your money.

______________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com