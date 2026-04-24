Traffic ticket ripple effect: How one citation can cost you $1,500

Many people are planning spring and summer road trips right now. But before you rush to your destination, know that a single speeding ticket could end up costing much more than the initial fine of $150 or $200.

According to the platform Off The Record, one traffic ticket could trigger an insurance rate hike of up to $1,500 over three years.

"A single ticket can raise your premiums from 20% to 30%. The average is $582 more per year," said Alex Guirguis, founder and CEO of Off The Record, which connects drivers with lawyers to fight traffic tickets.

For teen drivers, the increase could be even higher. Guirguis said most drivers never contest a traffic ticket, even when they feel they were wrongly fined.

"Most people think of it as paying an electricity bill or taking care of a chore, but you are adding a conviction to your driving record," Guirguis said.

Watch as an expert shows when and why you should fight a traffic ticket:

The true cost of a speeding ticket may amaze you

How to fight traffic tickets

Whether drivers choose to fight a ticket alone or hire an attorney, Guirguis recommends starting the process the same day the ticket is issued.

"When you come to us with a new ticket, we connect you with the lawyer that is most likely to win your case," Guirguis said.

He also said a driver's behavior during a traffic stop matters.

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"It's a lot harder when the officer has a vested interest in making the ticket stick," he said.

Some drivers might think fighting a ticket isn’t worth the time or money, but Guirguis pointed out the long-term costs.

"Because the fine is $150, they don't understand why they should have to pay $200 to fight the ticket," he said. "That changes really quickly a few months later when they notice that their insurance has gone up by $50 a month, $100 a month."

For some drivers, the silver lining of a costly ticket is paying closer attention to the speedometer, like Craig Morganroth, who was fined $280 several years ago.

"I always think the tickets are too high," he said. "I guess it's part of their paying their officers and other stuff that they need to pay for."

Besides the insurance hike, there are other reasons to keep a clean driving record.

"A bad driving record can affect and does affect job opportunities for younger drivers. It affects possibly school admissions," Guirguis said.

We don’t condone traffic violations, but there are legitimate reasons to attempt to get the ticket dismissed or reduced.

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Consider contesting a ticket before you pay, and drive safe, so you don’t waste your money.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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