The best time to book a hotel to get the lowest price

Booking a hotel months in advance may not be the money-saving strategy travelers think it is.

A new report found last-minute bookings are now one of the best ways to save on summer hotel stays.

"Hotels do not want those rooms to go unfilled, so prices do tend to drop closer to the stay," said Melanie Fish, travel expert and vice president of global PR at Hotels.com.

The Hotels.com 2026 Hotel Price Index found the sweet spot for booking is eight to 14 days before your stay, saving about 23% compared to booking four months out.

"Now there's some risk involved in that, so I always make sure that I have a refundable hotel booked and then if I can beat it, great," Fish said.

As of May, hotel and motel prices cost consumers 5.1% more compared to the same time last year, which means value is top of mind this summer travel season.

Watch as a travel expert shows how to book a hotel room for the lowest price:

The days to book a hotel to get the LOWEST rate

Filters and flexibility driving saving

Fish said travelers are increasingly using filters to find hotels and stretch their budgets.

"In the Hotel.com app, there are filters for family-friendly, for luxury, for LGBTQ-friendly, but the filter that is really attracting people's attention is that budget filter," she said. "The use of it has gone up 1,800% this summer."

Filters tied to free parking, meal plans and free breakfast are also drawing attention.

"Travelers are smart. They understand that the real cost is in the overall package of the stay, not just in the upfront price," she said.

Fish said today's travelers are also more flexible when it comes to hotel location.

"If that means staying outside a city center or a little farther away from the activity, they're willing to do it," she said.

More ways to save on summer hotel stays

Travelers can save about 15% by starting their stay on a Sunday rather than a Friday. Friday is the priciest check-in day in the U.S., while Saturday ranks highest for international stays.

Hotel rates are falling in a variety of domestic vacation destinations. To save on lodging, consider these markets:



Lahaina, Maui, HI (-27%)

Burlington, VT (-13%)

North Myrtle Beach, NC (-10%)

Las Vegas, NV (-10%)

Bozeman, MT (-9%)

Park City, UT (-8%)

Billings, MT (-8%)

Siesta Key, FL (-8%)

Huntington Beach, CA (-8%)

Syracuse, NY (-8%)

Joining hotel rewards programs is another way to reduce costs. In the 2026 Hotel Price Index, "rewards" filters are up 820%, highlighting a growing reliance on points and other member benefits.

If you still need to book a hotel this summer, don't panic! Waiting to book and checking in on a Sunday could work in your favor, so you don't waste your money.

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