Tariffs are hitting the floral industry right before Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, florists warn the uncertainty surrounding tariffs is starting to lead to higher prices.

The reason: 80% of all cut flowers sold in the U.S. are imported, according to the Department of Agriculture. Nearly 90% of those flowers come from South America.

Now, a 10% tariff on imports is forcing some local florists to absorb the cost or pass it on to consumers.

Kara Acri, owner of a mobile flower truck called Scarlet Begonia's, said she’s charging a 10% service fee on all orders, but hopes it will be temporary.

“I am fully committed to if and when these tariffs are rescinded, I will remove the service fee from our system,” she said.

Yet, there are deals to be had out there.

Ways to save money this Mother's Day

Smart Shopping expert Trae Bodge suggests shopping online for bouquets.

“I think it just makes it easier to compare prices across e-tailers," she said.

She says consumers can save money by placing orders early to avoid paying higher delivery fees.

Bodge also advises shoppers not to order a vase, since most people don’t need one.

Another option for saving money is to buy a plant at your local nursery, especially if you’ll be giving it to someone in person.

Almost all potted plants are grown in the U.S. and not subject to any tariffs.

"That's the beauty of having the live flowers. All the stuff is pretty much grown locally and all sourced from domestic sources," said Chris McKeown of Bloomin Garden Centre and Landscaping.

Finally, perennials have the best value for a Mother’s Day gift, according to McKeown.

"That's something that's going to bloom year after year, so every time she looks out the window, she might think of you," he said.

That way you don’t waste your money.

