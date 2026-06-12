Shoppers saving big money buying used furniture and appliances

High inflation is driving more shoppers to secondhand stores — and not just for clothing or vintage finds. Tariffs and the high cost of shipping and materials have only made furniture and appliances more expensive in recent years.

So buying used could be the right move for your wallet if you don't mind a few minor scratches or dents.

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Budget-conscious shoppers are buying used at stores like Habitat for Humanity's ReStore, a nonprofit shop with locations nationwide.

Watch as shoppers show how much they save buying used:

Should you buy used appliances and furniture to save money?

Shopper Trish Hawkins said the savings at the ReStore can be significant.

"I've bought furniture, tchotchkes, paint and paint brushes, and more," she said while loading up her car.

Habitat's Sarah Reynolds said the quality of many items is as good as new, with inventory ranging from dining room sets and outdoor furniture to appliances, lighting and couches.

"You'll find things from $20 all the way up to brand new overstocked items for a couple of hundred dollars," Reynolds said.

ReStore manager Sonya Cooper said the prices are hard to beat. She showed us refrigerators, stoves and ovens, for a fraction of the original price.

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"You can't beat that price, $99 for double oven," she said, pointing to a Thermador wall oven.

Cooper said shoppers can almost furnish an entire house at the store, with a wide selection that includes:



Tables and chairs

Couches

Bedroom furniture

Outdoor furniture

Chandeliers, bath and kitchen lighting

Doors

Wall art

Much of it is priced between $20 and $100. They have everything but the kitchen sink. Never mind, they have those too.

What to know before buying used

According to Consumer Reports, shoppers can save as much as 75% off by checking a used appliance store. But smart shopping expert Trae Bodge cautions that not every category is a sure bet.

"There are categories that I think are great for buying used," Bodge said. "And then there are other categories that, I'm not so sure about."

Bodge said with used appliances, you may not always know what's going on under the hood.

"That makes me a little bit nervous unless there's a really strong warranty," Bodge said.

She recommends reading the fine print and asking about the return policy if something doesn't work. There is nothing worse than buying a refrigerator off Craigslist or Marketplace and finding it doesn't keep your food cold.

Consumer Reports suggests opting for reliable brands or shopping for like-new, open-box or "scratch and dent" deals as alternatives

At the ReStore, however, used appliances are all tested and come with a 30-day guarantee — one reason shoppers like Trish Hawkins keep coming back.

"You never know what you are going to find, there is something for everyone," she said.

That way, you don't waste your money.

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