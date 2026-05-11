Pet care savings: Simple hacks to save on food and vet bills

As the owner of an independent pet shop, Elisabeth Mayer knows rising prices are pushing some pet owners to their limits.

So she tries to avoid price hikes, and help her customers find affordable food options.

"What we do carry, I feel very confident in their quality and also their price point," she said. "I try to do a combination of the two."

The average pet owner can expect to spend over $4,000 a year on routine expenses for a single cat or dog, according to pet insurance company Healthy Paws.

RELATED STORY | Having a pet is just as valuable to your life as having a spouse or friends, study says

Food alone can run $58 to $268 a month for a medium-sized dog, as tallied by the pet care app Rover.

But as pet care costs continue to climb, some simple changes can make caring for your beloved pet more affordable.

Watch as a a pet shop owner explains why cheaper food can really cost more:

Save on pet food and care, as costs continue to rise

Check your pet's food ingredients

Mayer, who owns Argos Pet Food & Supply in Cincinnati, said many brand-name foods are packed with fillers, like corn, soy and animal byproducts, that can cost pet owners more in the long run.

"There are a lot of cheap ingredients in the cheaper foods," Mayer said. "You end up having to feed more of it, in fact, because the dog is hungrier, the cat is hungrier than a higher quality food that has quality ingredients."

Mayer cautions a larger package doesn’t always mean more food or better value, so check labels for both ingredients and weight.

"We don’t have the fancy bag," she said. "As nice as the fancy bag is, who needs it?"

Pet living expert and author Kristen Levine said when switching your pet food, it’s ideal to switch slowly.

She also said you can add premium quality food to your pet’s diet without breaking the bank.

"Use it as a topper on top of what your pet is currently eating," she said. "Then you could slowly change the ratio so that your pet's getting better nutrition, but you don't necessarily have to spend a lot of money."

Prevent costly vet bills

Surprise veterinary bills can put the most strain on pet owners’ budgets.

Levine stressed that prevention is one of the most effective ways to avoid large vet bills, even if that means upfront costs.

To protect your pets outdoors, she recommends plant-based, pet-friendly products like Spruce Weed & Grass Killer to keep yards safe for animals, including bees.

She also recommends wearable health monitoring devices like those offered by PetPace, to detect problems early on.

"Potentially saving you a costly trip to the veterinary ER clinic or to a vet visit," she said.

Pet insurance doesn’t eliminate vet bills completely. But it can soften the blow.

According to Healthy Paws:



The typical vet bill has climbed to $392, up 32% from 2020

Treatment costs for cancer are up roughly 49%

The emergency bill when pets swallow objects they shouldn’t is up 45%

Take advantage of sales

For products you use regularly, stock up when you see a big sale. Amazon’s Pet Days, for example, runs May 11 through May 15, giving customers the chance to save on food, toys, health care products and grooming supplies.

Also join your favorite pet store’s loyalty program for coupons or discounts.

Don’t forget your local pet shops

Mayer said independent shops may be more affordable than shoppers expect.

"In many cases, we're actually less expensive than the big popular national brands," she said. "Argos Pet Food is our private label. We have 11 different formulas, and the food is made every couple of months in small batches."

She adds that small businesses offer something big-box retailers can't.

"Customers really appreciate having a relationship with the person that cares for their pet," she said.

This National Pet Month, take a good look at your pet’s food — and what you spend on vet bills, so you don’t waste your money.

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