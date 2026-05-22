Memorial Day weekend brings deep discounts on appliances, furniture, and more

With prices unpredictable this year, deal hunters are hitting the stores for Memorial Day weekend deals.

"I thought I'd stop by and see what I can get for a good buck," said Alexis Brennan, shopping for a new electric stove.

Recker & Boerger appliance store manager Chris Auel said her timing is on point.

"Any national holiday, you're going to have really, really big sales around the appliance industry," Auel said.

RELATED STORY | What to buy in June... and some things to wait on

At local hardware stores, deals are also plentiful.

Ace Hardware store owner Tim Cable showed markdowns on STIHL trimmers and CRAFTSMAN leaf blowers — some priced at $49.99, down from $99.99.

"We have plenty of deals for the outdoors," Cable said.

WATCH as an appliance store and hardware store show us some amazing deals right now:

The best things to buy at Memorial Day sales this weekend

Strategies for saving during a holiday weekend

At his store, Auel said shoppers will find manufacturer rebates, package deals, and hundreds of dollars off scratch-and-dent models that consumers can take advantage of for big savings.

"We can offer scratch-and-dent appliances at a really good deal, even on top of those sales you’re getting on brand new appliances," he said.

With any large purchase, smart shopping expert Trae Bodge recommends a price comparison tool, like those offered by Google or Yahoo. She also urges consumers to shop with a target price in mind.

"You're really only going to see 40-60% off during a big sale moment, like a three-day weekend," Bodge said.

RELATED STORY | Which fast food apps deliver the best rewards for your money?

How you pay also matters.

"Make sure that you're using a credit card that gives you points or cash back. There's a really good one from Bread Financial called the Bread Cashback American Express. It gives you 2% cash back on everything," Bodge said.

Retail categories with the biggest discounts

According to the data-gathering company Decodo, Memorial Day shoppers will likely find the biggest discounts in the following categories:



Patio furniture and outdoor goods: 34% off

Fashion and apparel: 32% off

Mattresses and bedding: 30% off

Major appliances: 22% off

Groceries and beverages: 15% off

Products with some of the steepest discounts include pre-season clearance furniture, athleisure and swimwear, and bundled kitchen appliance sets.

For grocery savings, Decodo points to cookout staples like burgers and hot dogs with average discounts of 25% leading up to the holiday.

Coupon tracking site SimplyCodes says Memorial Day weekend marks the end of a deal drought, with a 38% increase in the number of online discounts compared to any other point this year.

For shoppers like Alexis Brennan, the deals are already delivering.

"Honestly, some of the best prices I've seen," she said.

Shopping this weekend? Plan ahead, compare prices and utilize coupons and rebates, so you don’t waste your money.

_________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com