Maximize digital coupons to fight tariff-related price hikes

Back in 2008, shopper Heather Tenney showed us how she powered through grocery store aisles with a binder packed with paper coupons and never paid full price for a box of cereal.

"When you can get them for $1 a box, 50 cents a box, why would you ever pay full price?” she said at the time.

Fast-forward to 2025 and shoppers are still hunting for deals, especially as new tariffs threaten to raise prices.

Extreme couponing in a new era

Today's difference is shoppers no longer need a binder or envelope full of coupons, just a smartphone.

Shopper Steve Nemecek said he credits coupons for his partial early retirement.

“The most time I spend on grocery shopping is actually outside the store,” Nemecek explained. “I look at the ads when they come out each week.”

Kristin McGrath, a senior editor at The Krazy Coupon Lady, tells us that paper coupons still exist, but that you'll find more savings in your digital toolbox, starting with store apps.

“They bring not only their weekly offers, and their in-store offers and info about their sales into the app, but they're bringing in those manufacturer coupons as well,” she said.

Most retailers even offer customized coupons based on your shopping history and preferences.

Watch the difference between extreme couponing 17 years ago and in today's smartphone world:

How to maximize coupons to fight possible grocery tariffs

How to maximize savings

McGrath suggests shoppers stack coupons based on a store’s policy to make the most of their coupon savings.

“Some stores will let you use a manufacturer offer with a store offer,” she said, “or a dollar off amount with a percentage off discount.”

Shoppers can also add to their savings with cashback apps such as Ibotta or Fetch.

“Cashback for sharing your receipts on top of the regular couponing that you're doing,” McGrath said.

Lastly, she says to follow your favorite savings platforms on social media for alerts about coupons, promo codes, and deals.

Of course, some shoppers miss the good old days of paper coupons.

“I do, as a matter of fact,” said shopper Romy Broadnax, who said she struggles with digital discounts. “It is too confusing for me.”

McGrath said it's still worth trying if you have a phone and an app.

You can have a friend help or visit your store's customer service desk to ensure you don't miss any digital deals.

“Even though some people might miss the ‘wild west’ of couponing and paper couponing back in the day, I think what digital couponing does is it makes it a lot more accessible,” McGrath said.

That way, you don’t waste your money.

