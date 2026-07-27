'It stopped working': Why customer reviews matter when buying major appliances

Danielle Levine and her daughter had a sweet plan for summer break: they were supposed to spend the summer baking.

"She's the treasurer of the baking club at her high school," Levine said, "and they were supposed to test out a bunch of recipes."

But their 3-year-old wall oven put their plans on hold.

"It ran really great the first year, and then in October 2024 the fuse blew, and it stopped working," Levine said.

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After paying for repairs out of pocket, she said the oven failed multiple times over the next year and a half.

Levine later found similar complaints online from other owners about the oven's wiring overheating.

"It actually malfunctioned right in front of our repair person," Levine said.

Watch as a mom and daughter explain why it is so important to research appliances carefully:

Research appliances, so you don't get burned by a bad one

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Angie Hicks, co-founder of the home services site Angi, urges consumers to check reviews for repeated problems before buying any appliance.

"Especially if you're seeing common themes in the review, you want to understand that," Hicks said. "Then when you start your shopping, you've kind of narrowed down the field at that point."

Hicks also recommends reading the manufacturer's warranty carefully.

"I always start with the manufacturer's warranty that comes with the appliance. How long does it last? Is it a couple of years? Is it four years? How long does the appliance last?" Hicks said.

After reading the warranty information, and what customers share in reviews, consumers can determine whether an extended warranty is worth the extra cost.

"The extended warranty is only as good as what it covers. If it doesn't cover those common things, it may not be worth the investment," Hicks said.

After more research, Levine ordered a new oven — this time guided by her repair technician.

"Talked to our repair person who not only recommended a couple of brands that are very reputable that he never sees repairs on," she said, "but also good places to go with companies that have really good customer service that support their customers."

A major appliance should last years, if not more than a decade, which is why doing a little research before you buy is more important than ever, so you don't waste your money.

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