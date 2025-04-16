How to start saving on gas before prices rise

Ahead of Easter weekend, drivers nationwide are getting a break when it comes to gas prices.

On Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of regular gas was 46 cents lower compared to prices one year ago, according to AAA.

But rising demand, possible tariffs, and the switch to summer-blend fuels could mean rising prices in the weeks ahead. Gasoline prices often peak right before Memorial Day, according to the National Association of Convenience Stores.

Utilize apps for savings

Looking for lower prices with help from apps is one way to pinch pennies. Driver Katie Miller tells us she connects to the Waze app.

"When the button for low gas comes on, it gives you options for the cheapest gas near you," she said, "and I just click for the cheapest one."

Other apps to try:



The GasBuddy app helps drivers search for the cheapest fuel in their area. You can also save cents per gallon by paying with the GasBuddy+ card

The Upside app helps find deals on gas near you; users pay with a credit or debit card and get cash back by filling up at participating stations

The AAA Mobile app is another option for checking fuel prices

How to earn cash back on your gas purchases

Credit card rewards on fuel

For greater savings, NerdWallet credit cards expert Sarah Rathner suggests a gas credit card that earns at least 3% back on gas.

"If you have a long commute or you take a lot of road trips, that means gas is a bigger portion of your budget. You can find a card that earns a high cash back rate on gas," Rathner said.

She notes that credit cards that offer the most cash back on gas usually allow users to earn points on dining and travel as well.

When gas prices are high, Rathner said "cents off" per gallon – offered by many gas-station branded cards – is less rewarding than a percentage back.

"Most drivers are not loyal to one particular gas station company because you fuel up as you travel," she explained. "So having, say, a credit card that is tied to one specific gas company, it's going save you at the pump when you use those pumps. But most of the time, you're not going to"

For the most savings, combine credit card rewards with loyalty points you earn at a local gas station or grocery store.

While today's gas prices are lower than a year ago, other expenses are up.

"It's stupid expensive," Miller said. "Inflation is kicking my butt!"

So look for some extra gas savings where you can, so you don't waste your money.

