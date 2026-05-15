Gas prices got you stressed? More commuters turning to carpools

Father and son mechanics PJ and Jim Schulten work together on cars. Now they're working together to save money on gas.

"Definitely as the prices have raised, we've increased our carpooling," Jim Schulten said.

When gas prices hit about $4.80 a gallon, the mechanics parked their gas-guzzling pickup trucks and started carpooling in dad's older, more fuel-efficient car, saving the duo about $50 a week.

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"It's still cheaper for me to put premium gas in this and drive it to work, than it is for me to drive my truck," he said.

Watch as carpoolers explain the benefits of sharing a ride:

How much money carpooling can save

An old school fix

Between gas prices, car maintenance, tolls and downtown parking, the cost of getting to and from work adds up fast.

Sharing the commute with a coworker could put a significant amount of money back in your pocket.

Jenny Newcomb, with the OKI Regional Council of Governments, said there are environmental benefits to carpooling, but saving money is the main attraction in recent months.

"With a larger car, if you're going downtown five days a week, it'll probably save you at least a tank of gas," Newcomb said.

OKI is a metropolitan planning agency serving Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. It offers several ways for local drivers to form connections with others who are interested in ridesharing. First, through the app Gohio Commute.

Other states and cities offer similar programs.

"It matches you with people near you, near your house who are going the same direction as you," Newcomb said, "with the same kind of schedule."

The organization also provides subsidies for workers who participate in a vanpool program.

Through OKI's vanpools, coworkers rent a vehicle through Commute with Enterprise.

OKI provides an $800 monthly subsidy to eligible residents. Riders or their employers share the rest of the monthly rental fee.

Potential carpool savings

Carpool savings vary by commute, vehicle, location, and current gas prices.

In one estimate from Rideshare.org, a person with an average commute in a two-person carpool can save more than $1,500 by carpooling 250 days a year.

The more riders in a carpool, the bigger the savings.

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On days when you're not behind the wheel, Newcomb said the benefits go beyond the wallet. Being the passenger reduces stress and even allows you to get some work done.

"Just be the passenger princess, as they call it," Newcomb said.

The Schultens said they enjoy being able to doze on the way to work — but the financial relief is what matters most.

"Unless you have pockets full of cash and money is no object, it's incredibly wasteful to not do that," Jim Schulten said.

Whether it be a family member, colleague, or friend, find someone to enjoy the morning commute alongside, so you don’t waste your money.

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