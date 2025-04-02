From Disney to Universal to local parks, how to get cheap thrills on a budget

Lesley Sawhook loves Disney theme parks and Universal so much, she’s now a travel agent.

"Still love a trip to Universal, I do," she said. "I can't wait to go in May."

As an owner of Exclusive Travel Partners, she helps families navigate magical but expensive trips to Universal Orlando Resort and Disney destinations.

"They do have some great discounts out for summer, but it is important to keep in mind that’s just getting you into the park. It’s getting you your hotel," Sawhook explained.

If you want access to many attractions without the long lines, Sawhook said families also need to budget for add-ons such as Lightning Lane Passes at Walt Disney World.

How to manage costs

Disney raised ticket prices in 2025 and made the recent move to dynamic pricing. That means prices vary widely by date, so look to visit when prices dip. Sawhook tells us she expects price drops during the hottest months, like July.

"Since it is so hot, honestly, in the summer you are going to have the lowest pricing," she said.

If possible, she also recommends traveling when children are in school.

"If you can pull them out of school and do your fall break," she said, "you are going to save a lot of money and have less crowds."

At many theme parks, families can save by booking a nearby hotel or vacation rental, rather than staying on site.

In some cases, though, the cost of an on-site property can be worth it. At Universal, for example, there are perks like getting into the park early.

"If you stay at one of their three on-site hotels, you are going to get that unlimited express pass, which is great," Sawhook said.

Other ways to save, according to Discover.com:



Pack lunch and snacks if a park allows food, or return to the car for lunch

Bring essentials like sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses that are very expensive inside the park

Search for discounts on tickets at your local grocery store or membership clubs like AAA

Warehouse store Sam’s Club is currently advertising discounts for Walt Disney World, Disneyland, LEGOLAND, Busch Gardens, and other theme parks.

NerdWallet travel expert Sally French shared another way to save during your theme park adventures.

"We see a lot of people go and spend a bunch of money on Disney souvenirs," she said.

Instead, she suggests buying souvenirs ahead of time -- especially for a destination like Disney.

"Your child has no idea where that plush came from, and I guarantee you it's going to be so much cheaper at Target or Walmart versus actually buying it at Disney," she said.

Visiting local amusement parks

If you're just looking for thrill rides, Sawhook recommends you stick with regional parks, such as the dozens owned by Six Flags, and avoid buying tickets at the gate.

"Get your tickets early and online," she said.

Depending on how often you visit an attraction, a season pass can be a better deal over single-day tickets.

So do the math before you buy, and that way you don't waste your money.

