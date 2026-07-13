Fair quote or ripoff? How to get the best price on a big job

Getting a quote for a new driveway, roof repair, or a big move is easy. Knowing whether that quote is fair is a lot harder, but new tools are making it easier.

Matt McCormack, founder of a free AI tool called QuoteScore, said hidden costs are often buried in the details.

"You might have two line items that are really a great price, but then you might have a hidden cost in line three, right? The overcharges happen very subtly in a lot of these quotes," he said.

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QuoteScore compares your estimate with similar jobs in your area. Users can upload a photo, PDF, or screenshot of the estimate directly from their phone without including any personal information.

The tool then scores the quote on a scale ranging from "red flag" to "exceptional deal."

"The cool thing about QuoteScore is that the more quotes that go into it, the smarter it gets," McCormack said. "It will continue to adjust and will continue to improve."

The site also provides line-item breakdowns and negotiating tips "to make sure that you can get the best price possible," McCormack said.

WATCH how you can easily find out if a contractor quote is a good or bad deal:

Fair price or ripoff? New tool shows if your home quote is fair

More ways to check your quote

Other tools offer similar features. RenoCanvas provides comparable quote analysis. The comparison fee is $9.99 after reviewing a preview of the quotes.

RoofingCalculator.com offers estimates for roofing projects specifically.

The Better Business Bureau is another resource that connects consumers with BBB-accredited businesses.

"Getting three bids is a really good way to have a better understanding of what the going rate is for the work, so you can spot things that are too high or suspiciously low," said Josh Planos of the BBB's Midwest Plains region.

Once you find a fair price, Planos said it's critical to get everything in writing — including cost, materials, scope of work, and start and finish dates.

"If the contractor is missing some of those details or they're not writing them out at all, that is a red flag," Planos said.

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Getting a fair quote can also mean weeding out the bad ones.

Matt and Chantel Buechler, who hired workers for a recent move, said their final bill came in much higher than the original estimate.

"It was actually double, literally double what they told me it was going to be," Chantel Buechler said.

The Buechlers said their own experience taught them that the cheapest quote isn't necessarily the best quote.

"Every once in a while, you'll have a good experience, but it's just not worth the risk," Matt Buechler said.

Get multiple quotes, use a comparison tool you're comfortable with, and make sure quotes are detailed and in writing, so you don't waste your money.

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