Eat it or toss it? What the 'best by' date on your groceries really means

Despite the high price of groceries, Americans still waste 30% to 40% of the food supply, according to USDA estimates.

Confusion over food labels doesn't help.

Many consumers throw away food once it's beyond the "best if used by" date, assuming that means the product is expired and unsafe to eat.

But before tossing that package of salami, bread or yogurt, it pays to know what "sell by" or "use by" really means.

Watch as a nutritionist sorts out confusion over 'best by' and 'sell by' dates:

The difference between 'Best By' and 'Sell By' dates, and when to toss food

Understanding food labels

That food going in the trash may be perfectly safe to eat days or even weeks after the date you see on the label.

"That's more of a quality standard, and not necessarily a safety recommendation," said registered dietitian Kayla Pasquale. "Especially for shelf-stable foods. You are fine to consume after the 'best by' date. You don't need to throw that away."

In the U.S., there are no uniform or universally accepted descriptions used on food labels for date labeling, according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service. Except for infant formulas, product dating isn't even required by federal regulations.

Here are some examples of commonly used phrases and what they mean:



Best if used by/before : Indicates best flavor or quality

: Indicates best flavor or quality Sell by: How long a store can display the product for sale for inventory management

How long a store can display the product for sale for inventory management Use by: Last date recommended for the use of the product while at peak quality

Last date recommended for the use of the product while at peak quality Freeze by: When a product should be frozen to maintain peak quality

What all of these phrases have in common: None have anything to do with safety.

Signs that food is not safe to eat

For perishables — like milk, fish or chicken — "sell by" and "best if used by" dates matter more.

If your eggs or other fresh products are past their dates, check for signs of spoilage like a bad smell, mold or an unpleasant taste.

The Cleveland Clinic offers these simple guidelines for how long common foods stay safe:



Milk: Safe in the fridge about 7 days

Eggs: 3 to 5 weeks

Raw ground meat and poultry: 1-2 days

Canned fruit: 12 to 18 months

Rice and dried pasta: 2 years

If you have beef or chicken nearing its expiration date, Pasquale recommends freezing it.

"Your freezer is your friend, so just throw it in there and you can keep it safe a little bit longer, depending on the product," Pasquale said.

For the best quality, the USDA says ground meat can last three to four months in the freezer, while a roast can last up to a year.

For non-perishables, shopper Mary Leitzinger said she saves money by keeping food past the recommended date.

"If it's canned stuff, or stuff that hasn't been opened ... it's probably good for a few more months," she said.

Know the truth about food labels, so you don't throw good food away, and you don't waste your money.

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