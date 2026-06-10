Dynamic pricing: Which retailers change their prices most often

Prices at major retailers can now change dozens of times in a single day, thanks to something called dynamic pricing.

New data shows just how often that's happening — and where. The practice uses algorithms to adjust prices in real time based on market conditions, demand and competitor pricing. It shows up on both electronic shelf labels in physical stores and on retailer websites.

Stores like Walmart, Aldi, and Kroger have been rolling out new digital shelf tags in stores, while web retailers like Amazon are able to constantly change prices online.

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It is making dynamic pricing the new norm in retail.

WATCH as shoppers react to stores being able to change prices constantly:

Dynamic pricing: Which stores use it, and what to watch for

Not everyone is happy about it.

"I don't see why it would help people at all; it just confuses people," shopper Bill Brockman said.

Steven Booker shares that frustration. "I don't like it, because it means they can switch it anytime," Booker said.

Shopper Diane Rankin said the new digital shelf tags in her grocery store are difficult to read.

"Well, I actually have taken a picture on my phone and increased it so I can read a couple of them," Rankin said.

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But for retailers, the ability to adjust prices in real time is increasingly seen as a competitive necessity.

"Retailers that don't have the algorithmic pricing, they do face a structural disadvantage against the competitors who can respond to things like market conditions in real time," Gabriele Vitke, product marketing lead at data platform Decodo, said.

Which retailers use dynamic pricing the most

Decodo tracked price changes across major retailers and found Amazon is the undisputed leader in price adjustments — including both discounts and price hikes.

"Amazon recorded over 116,000 price changes in our tracking period. That's 69% more than its nearest competitor," Vitke said.

After Amazon, the retailers with the most frequent price changes are:



Walmart

Kroger

AliExpress

Target

Best Buy

Vitke said clothing and electronics see the most price swings, while DIY and home improvement items tend to stay the most stable.

She also said knowing when to shop can give consumers an edge.

"Wednesdays are the best days for Amazon; Monday for Walmart and Saturday for Target," Vitke said.

Some shoppers worry that stores could raise prices on bread and milk if a snowstorm is approaching, or on bottled water and plywood if a hurricane is forecast.

So far, though, there is little evidence of that happening. But the bottom line: Whether shopping online or in-store, if you see a good price, it may be worth buying right away — because that price could go up or down within minutes.

That way, you don't waste your money.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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