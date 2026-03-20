Cheap paperback books are disappearing. How you can still be a bookworm on a budget

Book lovers are feeling the squeeze as book prices climb, and publishers peel away from the cheaper mass market paperback.

The New York Times recently noted the disappearance of cheap books you could fit in your pocket, citing the introduction of e-books, audiobooks, and consumer preference for hardcovers and other formats.

Even airport bookstores now stock heavier and more expensive trade paperbacks, which are closer in size to hardcovers.

"The older, mass market paperbacks — these were things that were meant to be carried with you," said Brandon DiSabatino, owner of Conveyor Belt Books in Covington, Kentucky. "It's hard to carry a trade paperback, especially if you’re spending $18 or $20."

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Savvy readers still have options to read on a budget.

Watch as a used bookstore owner shows how to find great paperbacks at deep discount:

Cheap paperback books disappearing: What you can do

Used bookstores offer savings

The price point for new hardcover books sits around $28, according to publishing site 48 Hour Books, while paperback fiction ranges from $14 to $20 on the high end.

At Conveyor Belt Books, book lovers can buy and sell used copies at bargain prices, generally around $7 to $15.

DiSabatino said the rising cost of production is contributing to higher book prices overall, but in the used market, "none of the costs that we have, or we offer, are affected by those things."

At his store, lovers of literature can still find small, mass-market paperbacks from the 1960s and 1970s.

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"You had incredibly talented people with visual senses that were trying to catch your attention as you’re about to board a train, a plane — you're in transit," DiSabatino said.

Take advantage of library resources

For free reads, there is always the public library. Many systems now offer e-reading and streaming options that are free for cardholders.

"It's a great way to be able to learn and enjoy yourself without having to spend a bunch of money," said Maria Fesz, team lead of public library collection development with OverDrive.

OverDrive provides digital content to schools and libraries through apps like Libby, an app for borrowing e-books and audiobooks, and Kanopy which helps cardholders stream films and documentaries.

"There's been all these benefits for readers, in addition to allowing the library to reach people they may not have reached before," Fesz said.

Mix and match reading formats

For must-have series and authors, Fesz recommends mixing less expensive audiobooks with a small collection of books at home.

"You can listen to the audiobook, but then you can also have a couple physical books on your nightstand to scratch that itch," Fesz said.

For your favorite author’s new release, she encourages readers to continue to support local bookstores.

"Libraries and bookstores, especially independent bookstores, have great partnerships and they love supporting each other," she said.

For those who miss pocket-sized books at pocket-sized prices, DiSabatino said you will find them at used bookstores like his.

"The cover designs, the wear on them, there is something that is appreciated and loved in them," he said.

You can still find great reads for less than $10, so you don't waste your money.

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