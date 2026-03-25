Can AI plan your dream vacation better than a travel agent?

Ask ChatGPT to "plan a trip to Myrtle Beach for less than $2,000" and in just seconds, it whips up estimated costs, links to hotels, free things to do, and a sample itinerary.

For confident vacation planners, artificial intelligence can be a great jumping-off point for their next family adventure. But what if your flight is canceled? What if those estimated costs are way off? What if you're overseas and the hotel doesn't have your reservation?

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That is where a travel agent may come in handy.

Watch travelers discuss their thoughts about using AI to plan a trip:

AI vs. travel agents: Should AI plan your next vacation?

AI vs. travel agents

Amber Ottke and her family booked a Hawaiian vacation the old-fashioned way, with help from a travel agent. She isn't ready to book with AI just yet

"It just felt so much better to come in and speak to an actual person," Ottke said. "I am just so afraid I am going to miss something."

In travel data from Deloitte, generative AI use for travel planning surged to about 24% at the end of 2025, triple the rate from 2023.

Tara Minson, president of InteleTravel, said AI is great for generating ideas, but insists a human should book.

"They know that when you say 'budget,' you're not willing to compensate on certain things," she said. "When you say luxury or a nice destination, a nice hotel, it doesn't mean just a clean bed and modern decor."

She said travel advisers also consider personal needs.

"They may know that your husband just had knee surgery a few months ago. They may not recommend that tour that she knows has a really long hike," Minson said.

When using a travel agent, always consider costs. Travel agents often cost nothing extra to use. They earn their commissions from hotels, cruise lines, and resorts, but some may have an up front fee.

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Travel agents also have the know-how to find the best prices on airline tickets, hotels and even upgrades.

Some potential downsides to consider, according to Capital One:



Booking an itinerary may feel restrictive to some travelers

If you have a travel rewards credit card, you may not reap its full benefits by booking with an agent

You might save money by organizing the trip yourself

AI travel fears

In a survey from Beach.com, some travelers worry AI will give outdated or wrong information (58%), make trips too generic (33%), share personal information (25%) and take the fun out of planning (21%).

In the survey, 39% of respondents fear AI will make big mistakes in travel planning, while 20% simply prefer human-based planning.

First Discount Travel owner Jerry Katz said if you have problems or delays, you will want a human desperately.

"You cannot take out the human element," he said. "To be completely blunt, if I am calling an airline or any other travel vendor, it's not because I want to talk to someone. It's because I can't do it through their website. I can't do it through their chat features."

Katz points out that if he's unable to reach an airline or vendor, his customers won't be able to either.

So for a little travel inspiration, give AI a try. But remember that a good travel agent has insider knowledge on deals, upgrades and experiences, so you don’t waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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