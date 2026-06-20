Amazon Prime Day 2026: How to prepare for 4 days of deals and find the deepest discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2026 runs June 23–26, and the biggest challenge won't be finding deals — it'll be knowing which ones are actually worth it.

I went inside Amazon's largest air hub in the world to find out how and when shoppers can score the lowest prices.

The Amazon is already in high gear ahead of what Amazon calls its biggest sales event of the year.

RELATED STORY | Amazon to launch 30-minute delivery service in these US cities

"We're really excited about Prime Day, it really serves as a Super Bowl for us," Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson said.

Prepare before the deals go live

The best strategy is to get organized before the sale begins. Here's what to do right now:

Make sure you have Prime — Deals are exclusive to Prime members. Sign up or start a free trial at amazon.com/prime

— Deals are exclusive to Prime members. Sign up or start a free trial at amazon.com/prime Build your wish list now — Add items you've been eyeing so you can quickly check if they go on sale

— Add items you've been eyeing so you can quickly check if they go on sale Set deal alerts — Amazon will notify you when a Lightning Deal you're watching goes live

— Amazon will notify you when a Lightning Deal you're watching goes live Check your payment info — Make sure your card and shipping address are up to date, so checkout is fast

— Make sure your card and shipping address are up to date, so checkout is fast Browse early deals — Amazon often drops pre-Prime Day deals in the days leading up to the event

Woodson said the preparation strategy is simple.

"Build a list, find the items you're looking for," Woodson said.

WATCH: How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day and find the best deals

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day and find the best deals

How the deals work

Prime Day delivers four full days of member-exclusive deals starting June 23 at 3:01 a.m. ET. Here's how the schedule breaks down:

Today's Big Deals — New drops three times daily at 3 a.m., 11 a.m., and 4 p.m. EDT, featuring exclusive products and trending releases, many at more than 50% off

Lightning Deals — Drop all day continuously with limited stock; gone when they're gone

Between drops — New deals go live as often as every 5 minutes

Woodson said the pace of deals will be relentless.

"We're gonna have deals every five minutes. We'll have lightning deals three times a day," Woods said.

How to save the most money

Act fast on Lightning Deals — You get 15 minutes to check out once you claim one

Compare before you buy — Not every deal is a record-low price. Check the price history before purchasing

Check competing retailers — Walmart, Target and Best Buy run competing sales during Prime Day

Stack your savings — Some items offer coupons, subscribe-and-save discounts or rewards-card promotions on top of Prime Day prices

Watch for invite-only deals — Amazon sometimes offers limited-quantity deals that require shoppers to request an invitation in advance

Set a budget — Prime Day is designed to encourage spending, so a spending limit helps you focus on genuine savings

Check return policies — Especially important for big-ticket items and third-party sellers



The biggest deals by category

Amazon devices — up to 65% off

Kindle, Echo, Fire TV, Ring, Blink and eero devices

Up to 70% off the Blink Outdoor 4 Wireless smart security camera

Fashion and beauty — up to 50% off

Drunk Elephant, SHOKZ, Nespresso and Levi's

Up to 45% off trending K-beauty products

Up to 30% off hair care and styling tools from T3, OUAI and Living Proof

Kitchen and home — record-low prices possible

Ninja air fryers and blenders could hit record-low prices

Up to 40% off small appliances from Ninja, Black+Decker and Cuisinart

Up to 40% off coffee and espresso machines from Breville, Keurig and KitchenAid

TVs, laptops and tech — up to 40% off

Big-screen TVs from Samsung, LG and Hisense

Laptops, cellphones and tablets from Lenovo, Samsung and HP

Headphones and earbuds from Beats, Bose and JLab

Outdoor and travel — up to 50% off

Coolers and hydration from YETI, Stanley and Hydro Flask

Luggage and travel accessories from Samsonite and Away

Grills, griddles and smokers from Charbroil, Blackstone and Traeger

Fresh groceries and everyday essentials

$1 cherries, $1 hot dogs and buns, 4-for-$1 corn and BBQ favorites under $3

Amazon Haul

50% off sitewide on Day 1, with deals as low as $1

Use Alexa to shop smarter

Amazon's Alexa for Shopping can help maximize savings during Prime Day:

Get a personalized deals guide — Tap the "+" icon in the Alexa for Shopping chat bar and select Prime Day deals for a curated list based on your shopping history

Set price alerts and auto-buy — Set a target price on any item and Alexa will notify you — or automatically purchase it — when the price drops

Check price history — See up to 365 days of pricing on hundreds of millions of products , so you know whether a deal is actually a deal

Some deals are short-lived, so if you see something you want in your cart, act quickly so you don't waste your money.

This article was originally produced by Taylor Nimmo for the Scripps News Group station in Cincinnati.

