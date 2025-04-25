Airfare is less expensive this year, but extra fees will cost you

Anyone planning a summer vacation may notice lower airfare, with ticket prices down 5.2% year over year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index.

But when you factor in fees, do lower ticket prices even matter?

“It's $90 each way for my luggage,” traveler Mary Ann Lukens told us, who said baggage fees have gotten ridiculous. “A $300 fare becomes $500.”

Now, just as summer travel begins, Southwest’s new checked bag policy will kick in for reservations booked, ticketed or changed on or after May 28. That’s when the airline will begin charging for checked bags, putting Southwest in line with other major airlines.

“I was disappointed to hear that,” said traveler Debbie Helfridge. “It was always a nice perk when I traveled Southwest to have those two bags free.”

We wanted to find out the best ways to lower common airline fees or avoid them altogether.

Watch travelers talk about what they hate about extra airline fees:

Avoid hidden airline fees, that can add hundreds to your ticket

Baggage fees

Travel credit cards are a common and easy way to erase some checked or even carry-on bag fees.

In the case of Southwest, for example, Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers will receive credit for their first checked bag.

Before signing up for a new credit card, Katy Nastro, a spokesperson for flight subscription company Going, said travelers should weigh the potential perks with any fees associated with the card.

“We would never suggest people go out and get a million credit cards just to be able to save,” Nastro said, “but it really is an easy way to take advantage of the perks.”

She said consider how often you fly, if you live near an airport with a major airline hub, and whether you’ll take advantage of perks that come with that card.

Change and cancellation fees

While basic economy seats are tempting for their low prices, that's where travelers risk getting hit with flight change or cancellation fees.

“Not only are you sometimes going to be hit with a change fee,” Nastro said, “but you're also going to be responsible for that price difference and fare if you need to adjust the dates.”

If you think there’s any chance of having to change or cancel a flight, paying more for non-basic economy tickets can help you avoid fees if your travel plans change.

According to the personal finance company NerdWallet, joining certain loyalty programs will also allow consumers to make changes for free, likeAmerican Airlines AAdvantage.

Seat selection fees

Yes, even more legroom will cost you more.

And with some discount airlines, it can cost more to pre-select your seat.

NerdWallet generally recommends travelers skip seat selection as a way to save money.

However, if you plan to select a seat, or check a bag, Nastro recommends you take care of fees when you’re booking rather than waiting until your flight.

“Some airlines actually will increase the price of the ‘extras’ the closer you get to the date or even the time that you're flying,” she said.

With fees being the new norm, Nastro recommends comparing airlines’ ticket base prices in addition to fees.

“Low-cost carriers have actually taken their unbundling model and sort of rebundled it and look more like legacy carriers,” she said. “You're really comparing a lot more apples to apples in this day and age.”

Some travelers tell us they’d prefer upfront pricing.

“Just give me a flat fee and be honest,” Lukens said.

Until then, don't waste your money.

