Dolly Parton just set 3 more Guinness World Records

Dolly Parton expanded her collection of Guinness World Records with the addition of three more that celebrate her nearlyseven-decades-long career in country music.

Parton was presented with the records in Nashville, which include: “longest span of No.1 hits on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart (female)”; “most studio albums released by a female country singer”; and finally, “most Top 10 entries on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart (female).”

According to Guinness World Records, the first record was set by 43 years 156 days, thanks to her first No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart in 1977 and her latest in October 2020. While she is the first female to set the record for longest span of No.1 hits on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart, she ranks third overall behind Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard.

The world record for most studio albums released by a female country singer comes after Parton released her 65th studio album in 2022. She also has 13 albums with country star Porter Wagoner.

The third award is courtesy of “Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection,” Parton’s 48th Top 10 album on the Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, which landed her the record for “most Top 10 entries on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart (female).”

“I am humbled every time I receive a new Guinness World Records title. I share these three new honors with my fans, who have allowed me to enjoy such a long career.” The incredible @DollyParton https://t.co/quCqC0BRgh — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 31, 2023

The new Guinness World Records make a total of 10 for the superstar, who previously earned seven others ranging from “Most decades with a Top 20 hit on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart” to “Most No.1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist,” “Most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist” and “Longest span of No.1 hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart.”

Her other records include “Most decades on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (female),” “First country singer to be nominated for the EGOT” and “Most Grammy nominations for a female country artist.”

While that is obviously quite the collection of records, it should come as no surprise considering she began performing at the age of 10. Her first solo hit goes all the way back to 1971, which she then followed with three more No. 1 songs in 1974, including “I Will Always Love You,” which was also a hit for Whitney Houston.

In a press release, Parton said she is “humbled” every time she receives a new Guinness World Record title.

Congratulations, Dolly!

