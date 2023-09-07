Dog food recalled due to salmonella contamination

A pet food manufacturer is issuing a recall for one of its premium dog food brands due to potential salmonella contamination.

Mid America Pet Food has initiated a voluntary recall of a single batch of Victor Super Premium Dog Food Hi-Pro Plus formula due to a positive salmonella test in a random sample conducted by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the affected product, sold only in 5-pound bags, was distributed to various retailers in the U.S., and it consists of 644 cases labeled with a lot code located on the back of the bag reading "1000016385" and a "Best By Date" of 4/30/2024.

The FDA says that while no human or pet illnesses have been reported so far, if your dog exhibits symptoms such as lethargy, diarrhea (potentially bloody), fever, vomiting, reduced appetite, or abdominal pain, it's advisable to consult your veterinarian.

If you have purchased this item, the FDA suggests to "destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access."

Furthermore, the FDA says to wash and sanitize the pet bowls or containers that may have had contact with the food.

Retailers are to remove the food from their shelves and destroy it.

