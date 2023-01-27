Report shows travelers want a ‘nothing-cation’ after the holidays

Research released by travel app Expedia reveals what most of us want out of our next vacation: the ability to do absolutely nothing. According to a survey of 4,000 U.S. travelers conducted during December 2022, 34% report feeling burned out from the holidays. A whopping 96% of people plan to spend a portion of their next trip not doing anything at all. Does this sound like heaven to you too?

On average, 25% of getaways booked through Expedia during January were for beach destinations. These trips revolve around leisure and nice weather — that’s it. There’s no need to make reservations at the hottest restaurant in town or create a packed itinerary. “Nothing-cation” hotspots include blissful areas with beautiful views, such as Hawaii, Costa Rica, Fiji and Mexico. Some of these destinations are already seeing double-digit growth in demand compared to the same time in 2019 before the pandemic.

Adobe

A vacation on the horizon can also be good for your mental health. The data shows that 47% of travelers would like to start the new year with a trip to look forward to. Of those, 31% want to use the trip as an antidote to feeling anxious, and 34% want to escape cold and rainy winter weather. Sixty-two percent report that “doing nothing” is their favorite part of a vacation, and 61% consider it time well-spent.

Who Needs A Nothing-cation?

Anyone who feels stressed or burned out could benefit from this type of trip. Forty-nine percent of parents with children ages 4 and under feel most in need of a nothing-cation, reporting higher levels of post-holiday burnout than in previous years. For parents of young kids, doing nothing consists of reading, ordering room service rather than dining out and watching movies in bed.

“There’s a time and place for an action-packed vacation itinerary, but our data shows the first trip after the hectic holiday season calls for a more relaxed agenda,” said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brands public relations, in a statement. “For most travelers, getting the most out of their next vacation means setting aside dedicated time for nothing.”

Adobe

Are you looking to relax and recharge your batteries ASAP? If so, here’s a list of do-nothing paradises to consider.

Hawaii Respite

Known for its lush beauty, Kaua’i is known as the “Garden Island.” Less busy than Oahu and Maui, Kaua’i is Hawaii’s fourth-largest island. Rich with emerald valleys and jagged cliffs, the view alone will leave you breathless. The island’s laid-back atmosphere makes it the perfect backdrop for lounging. Fifty miles of white sand ring the island, where picturesque beaches range from family-friendly waters to perfect-for-surfing breaks.

Adobe

Relax in Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, you can choose to lie on the beach or immerse yourself in a rainforest. Either way, the views are sure to be epic. Relax along the pristine coastline or spend your time spotting wildlife like three-toed sloths and tapirs. Turn off the outside world by residing in an eco-luxury lodge where you’ll be surrounded by jungle scenery and can soak in the flora and fauna while leaving little to no trace. Many eco-lodges offer wellness packages where you can book rejuvenating spa treatments or learn more about sustainability practices.

Adobe

Kick Back in Alaska

If sand isn’t your thing, why not try sitting on an Adirondack chair on a rustic cabin porch to watch the sunset in Ketchikan in southern Alaska this summer? For this trip, think of warm, plaid blankets, steaming cups of coffee and nothing to do except soak in the scent of pine trees. While this kind of stay may require you to cook your own meals, there’s always the option to bring in a load of groceries complete with pre-packaged entrées. If any restless feelings strike, trail are right outside your doorstep to wander through, reminding you that not all who wander are lost. If a rain storm strikes, cozy up inside and take in the view through large picture windows.

Adobe

Cruise Around Fiji

With 333 unique islands, Fiji offers options for every kind of vacation style and budget. While land destinations abound, so do cruise options. From multi-day getaways to day trips to sunset cruises that let you set your sights on the horizon, the area offers ample options. One of the best ways to see the country’s outer islands is on a small ship cruise, where the only thing on the itinerary is enjoying the scenery, which changes daily.

Adobe

Unwind in Thailand

Feed your wanderlust in southern Thailand, home to many chilled-out beaches. Drift off to slumberland while swaying in a hammock or spend the day in an open-air villa. Visit peaceful Buddhist temples and monasteries, take a casual stroll through charming fisherman’s villages or simply enjoy the crystal-clear beaches and coral islands.

Adobe

A trip might be just what you need to beat those post-holiday blues. For more nothing-cation inspiration, check out the Expedia Explore blog.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.