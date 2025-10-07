Deputy killed, another wounded in courthouse shooting in Iberville Parish

One law enforcement officer was killed and another is in the hospital after a shooting at the Iberville Parish Courthouse on Monday night. The suspected shooter was killed.

According to Iberville Parish district attorney Tony Clayton, the two sheriff's deputies were attempting to arrest the suspect, after which a fight broke out.

Deputy Charles Riley and Sheriff Brett Stassi’s son, Brett Stassi, Jr. were both shot during the incident. Both were taken to a hospital where Riley died from his injuries.

Attorney General Liz Murrill released a statement saying she spoke to Sheriff Stassi, who confirmed his son was stable but "not out of the woods."

The investigation is ongoing.

We’ll continue to bring you updates as they become available.

