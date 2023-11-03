Denver airport temporarily grounds flights after person walks past TSA

Denver International Airport briefly grounded all flights and stopped all trains after someone walked past a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint late Thursday morning.

The person was able to walk past a TSA officer on the A-bridge at 10:15 a.m. According to a DIA spokesperson, the trains to the gate and all flights were stopped as a precaution.

It's not clear how the person was able to walk past security without getting searched at the checkpoint.

A viewer told Scripps News Denver he only found out about the incident after the captain on his flight announced on the overheard that there was a ground stop "because of a security breach at the airport."

No one else at the airport received notice that a ground stop had been put in place.

The individual who walked past the checkpoint was found on a concourse, and the ground stop was lifted shortly after 10:20 a.m., the airport spokesperson said. Trains resumed service shortly after.

DIA would not say if any charges were filed following the incident. The spokesperson said there was no threat to the general public.

This marks the second time in three months DIA briefly paused flights and trains due to a reported security issue at the same A-bridge security checkpoint.

