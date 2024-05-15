Debris pick-up scheduled for Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) is initiating a comprehensive debris pickup program following the recent storm that affected the area.

This applies to folks who live within the Lafayette city limits or in the unincorporated areas of the parish.

Debris Pickup Schedule and Guidelines:



Collection Times: Collection efforts have started and will be ongoing, including weekends, until completed. Due to the excess volume, the debris may not be removed on your regular collection day, but it will be taken care of.



Yard Waste: Limbs, branches, and cut up trunks/logs. Construction Debris: Small amounts of neatly-piled fence boards and roof shingles.

*debris should be segregated into yard waste and construction debris piles

:

Instructions for Residents:



Separation of Debris : All debris should be at least three feet away from obstructions like fire hydrants and mailboxes and should not be placed under power lines or in drainage ditches. Do not mix yard waste and other types of debris as that will delay the removal of the material.



Safety and Compliance:



Safety Precautions : To prevent accidents, do not place debris under power lines, near gas meters, or close to fire hydrants.

Residents can call 311 with any questions about the debris pickup schedule. If in need of tree or debris removal assistance, call 232-HELP/211 or fill out this form: https://www.tfaforms.com/4846998 [tfaforms.com].