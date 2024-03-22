Days around March Madness most popular for vasectomy procedures

The most common time for men to get vasectomies is around March Madness.

But why?

“We certainly see an influx of guys coming in to get vasectomies this time of year, and if you're going to have to talk a few days on the couch icing and recovering, you might as well do it when you can watch the NCAA tournament and catch some March Madness,” aid Dr. Jeff Morrison, a men’s health urologist with CU Urology and assistant professor of urology at the University of Colorado Department of Surgery.

The male birth control procedure only takes 15 to 20 minutes in a clinical setting, but the recovery time can take a few days.

The marketing behind it has also helped increase popularity.

For example, the Advanced Urology Associates refer to it as "vas-madness season” on its website. Different medical groups use it as a reason to market the procedure and schedule consultations.

“We see an influx of guys every spring trying to get vasectomies. And we actually carve out separate appointments and separate procedure slots to accommodate these men as they’re trying to fill in urology clinics,” Dr. Morrison said.

But March Madness may not be the only reason there is more interest in vasectomies. One study found a rise in procedures and interest after federal protections for abortion rights were reversed in 2022.

“Vasectomy is the most effective and the only long-term option for male birth control. It’s a simple procedure,” Dr. Morrison said.

Who can get a vasectomy? Dr. Morrison said there’s no real age range.

“Anyone can have a vasectomy who wants one, typically it's men who have already fathered a pregnancy, have a few kids. Sometimes there’s other guys, younger guys, or guys without any kids who just have made up their mind,” he said.

Vasectomies are 99.99% effective, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The procedure is reversible, but reversals are not guaranteed to work.

Dr. Morrison said it’s important to know that the procedure does not work right away. It’s also cost effective and covered by the majority of insurance plans.

Other times of the year vasectomies are common? Urologists say around the Masters Tournament and toward the end of the year before insurance runs out.

