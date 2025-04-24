Current road closures throughout Acadiana

Due to current weather conditions, several roadways are taking on water prompting closures across Acadiana.
As of 6:30 a.m. the following roads are closed:
Flooding at Verot & Fortune 4-24-25
Lafayette
- Evangeline Thruway from the tracks to Pinhook Rd
- N. University at the underpass
- Some roadways in the downtown area to include Jefferson St
- 5900 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
- 1400 block of Moss St
- 500 block of St. Landry St
- 700 block of Surrey St
- 700 Tideland Rd
- 100 block of Market Place
Roadways currently experiencing flooding (6:50 a.m.):
- 700 block of 11th St
- 500 block of S Beau Pre Rd
- 2700 block of W Pinhook Rd
- 600 block of Goldman Rd
- 300 block of W Congress
- 100 block of Artisan Rd
- 2100 block of Verot School Rd
- 200 block of N, University
- 2600 block of Moss St
- 400 block of 8th St
- 400 block E Willow St
- 900 block of W Congress St
- 1500 block of Louisiana Ave
- 300 block of Moss St
Carencro
Roadways in Carencro’s that are currently flooded:
- Guilbeau Rd
- Rampart St
- Walter Dr
- Prejean Rd - Wisteria Bend to Gourmet
- Arceneaux Rd
- Francois Rd near Breaux Rd.
- N. University Ave (Southbound Lane) near Sonic
PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE INTO A FLOODED AREA.
Verot School Rd Flooding 4-24-25
Updates will be provided as roadways begin to open up.