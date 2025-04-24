Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Current road closures throughout Acadiana

Flash flooding throughout Acadiana this morning.
Road Closure
Scripps
.
Road Closure
Posted
and last updated

Due to current weather conditions, several roadways are taking on water prompting closures across Acadiana.

As of 6:30 a.m. the following roads are closed:

Flooding at Verot & Fortune 4-24-25

Lafayette

  • Evangeline Thruway from the tracks to Pinhook Rd
  • N. University at the underpass
  • Some roadways in the downtown area to include Jefferson St
  • 5900 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
  • 1400 block of Moss St
  • 500 block of St. Landry St
  • 700 block of Surrey St
  • 700 Tideland Rd
  • 100 block of Market Place

Roadways currently experiencing flooding (6:50 a.m.):

  • 700 block of 11th St
  • 500 block of S Beau Pre Rd
  • 2700 block of W Pinhook Rd
  • 600 block of Goldman Rd
  • 300 block of W Congress
  • 100 block of Artisan Rd
  • 2100 block of Verot School Rd
  • 200 block of N, University
  • 2600 block of Moss St
  • 400 block of 8th St
  • 400 block E Willow St
  • 900 block of W Congress St
  • 1500 block of Louisiana Ave
  • 300 block of Moss St

Carencro
Roadways in Carencro’s that are currently flooded:

  • Guilbeau Rd
  • Rampart St
  • Walter Dr
  • Prejean Rd - Wisteria Bend to Gourmet
  • Arceneaux Rd
  • Francois Rd near Breaux Rd.
  • N. University Ave (Southbound Lane) near Sonic

PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE INTO A FLOODED AREA.

Verot School Rd Flooding 4-24-25

Updates will be provided as roadways begin to open up.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.