Current road closures throughout Acadiana

Due to current weather conditions, several roadways are taking on water prompting closures across Acadiana.

As of 6:30 a.m. the following roads are closed:

Flooding at Verot & Fortune 4-24-25

Lafayette

Evangeline Thruway from the tracks to Pinhook Rd

N. University at the underpass

Some roadways in the downtown area to include Jefferson St

5900 block of Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

1400 block of Moss St

500 block of St. Landry St

700 block of Surrey St

700 Tideland Rd

100 block of Market Place

Roadways currently experiencing flooding (6:50 a.m.):

700 block of 11 th St

St 500 block of S Beau Pre Rd

2700 block of W Pinhook Rd

600 block of Goldman Rd

300 block of W Congress

100 block of Artisan Rd

2100 block of Verot School Rd

200 block of N, University

2600 block of Moss St

400 block of 8 th St

St 400 block E Willow St

900 block of W Congress St

1500 block of Louisiana Ave

300 block of Moss St

Carencro

Roadways in Carencro’s that are currently flooded:



Guilbeau Rd

Rampart St

Walter Dr

Prejean Rd - Wisteria Bend to Gourmet

Arceneaux Rd

Francois Rd near Breaux Rd.

N. University Ave (Southbound Lane) near Sonic

PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE INTO A FLOODED AREA.

Verot School Rd Flooding 4-24-25

Updates will be provided as roadways begin to open up.

