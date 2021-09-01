A Buick With 3 Cows In The Backseat Went Through The Drive-Thru At A Wisconsin McDonald’s

They don’t call it America’s Dairyland for nothing! Wisconsin truly earned its state slogan last week when a cow was spotted in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Wisconsinites were in stitches when Facebook user Jessica R. Nelson shared a hilarious video of her drive-thru experience, in which she spotted a car that had a cow in the backseat at her local McDonald’s in Marshfield.

“Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin,” Nelson joked in the Facebook post, which quickly went viral.

“I thought it was fake at first. Who puts a cow in a Buick?” Nelson told the Associated Press. “Then its whole head moved.”

It turns out that the owner of the Buick — and the cow — had just purchased that calf and two others at an auction. The other calves were lying down in the backseat, out of sight, AP reported.

This McDonald’s isn’t the only Mickey Dees’s drive-thru that has had unusual visitors.

Earlier this year, police were called to a New Jersey McDonald’s when a flock of chickens began wreaking havoc in the drive-thru. Customers (one of whom called 9-1-1 for police assistance) said that the chickens were being hostile and aggressive, so the cranky birds were carted away and delivered to animal control.

And in Ohio, a snake caused alarm when drive-thru users saw a snake at their local Starbucks.

Meanwhile, in another popular video, Starbucks employees get a pleasant surprise when a cat rolls up through their drive-thru for a “puppachino” fix. A puppachino is just a small cup of Starbucks whipped cream, and while the name suggests it’s for dogs only, it’s no wonder that kitties love a cup of cream as well!

In a Reddit thread about odd drive-thru customers at Starbucks, employees shared their weirdest animal encounters while on the job. The baristas said they have seen everything from baby goats to parrots and raccoons to pigs.

It just goes to show that you never know who (or what!) you’re going to see in the drive-thru!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.