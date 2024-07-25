What’s Your Story returns with a new face

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Finding the story - that can be the most difficult, frustrating, exciting and enjoyable part of a reporter's job.

The truth is, they're everywhere.

“Everyone has a story to tell. You’ve just gotta be willing to listen to it and dig a little bit to find it"—that’s the message KATC’s meteorologist Daniel Phillips was trying to get across to Joshua Moton, KATC’s new reporter whose aim is to revive the segment, “What’s your story?"

Nearly five years ago, Daniel Phillips traveled across parishes, asking members of Acadiana to share their stories weekly in hopes of highlighting people in the community. But, after the Covid-19 pandemic, “What’s your story” fell to the wayside.

“(In) March of 2020, after filming, I remember getting in the car, and I was like, 'I don’t think we’re gonna do this again,' and soon afterwards pretty much everything shut down. People weren’t going out as much, and after Covid, everyone moved on to other projects," Phillips says.

Eager to revitalize the segment but unsure where to start, Joshua turned to Daniel for guidance, who shared with him that “What’s Your Story” is an act of patience and luck.

During Daniel’s handling of the project, he’d wear a sign with the words “What’s your story?” written on it to attract curious individuals to share their story.

“Weirdness is where you’ll find your best stories. Weirdness is where you’re going to find your most memorable stories as well. Embrace the weirdness,” Daniel told Joshua.

Ready to embrace not only weirdness but the hunt for stories, Joshua said he looks forward to highlighting members of Acadiana, noting that it "is filled with with unsung heroes, innovative figures and everyday pillars in our community who’ve shaped our lives, and those stories deserve to be told.”