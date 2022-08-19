USPS hosted a job fair in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA— The United States Postal Service hosted a job fair yesterday seeking motivated employees to help deliver for America.

Accepting the position with UPS would act as the first step to a long, fulfilling career with a dynamic organization committed to delivering for the American people.

Immediate positions looking to be filled were retail and delivery. They are also looking for City Carrier Assistants that offer a salary of $18.92 per hour, Postal Support Employees at $18.96 per hour, Rural Carrier Associates at $19.06 per hour, and Mail Handler Assistants at $17.32 per hour.

The job fair lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette Post Office on Moss St.

