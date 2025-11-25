Tools for Schools: Westside Elementary School

At Westside Elementary School, students in Megan Villery’s fifth grade math class are learning impactful lessons beyond their classroom walls.

Villery and her students have created a school garden where they’ve seen firsthand how the simple act of tending to nature can transform abstract concepts into hands on learning.

Villery says the garden gives her students a chance to learn about responsibility, expand their curiosity, develop deeper connections, and share in the success of growing their own fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

With the goal to build upon the success of their existing garden, Tools for Schools made a recent donation of soil and additional crops like strawberries, satsuma trees, tulip bulbs, and wildflower seeds.

According to Villery, the garden has become a backdrop to the school’s Student of the Month luncheon, where parents can visit and celebrate their children.

“We are not just growing vegetables,” she says. “We are growing thinkers, problem-solvers, and future leaders. With the right tools and resources, our garden can become a centerpiece for school pride and community connection.”

