Watch Now
CommunityTools for Schools

Actions

Tools for Schools: Westgate High School

Posted at 10:19 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 23:19:03-04

KATC is back on the road this week to deliver school supplies to help make a teacher's job just a little bit easier.


Sponsored by the Jim Olivier Family of Companies, Tools for Schools stopped by Westgate High School in New Iberia to deliver a much needed supply of chairs.

Due to the pandemic and its limitations, the school experienced a costly shortage in seating for this year's graduation ceremony. This being the first graduation ceremony held since the covid-19 outbreak made the Tools for Schools donation even more of a necessity for Westgate.

With brand new chairs, Westgate is granted the ability to seat its constituents. Students expressed gratitude and appreciation for the donation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.