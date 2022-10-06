Tools for Schools: Westgate High School

KATC is back on the road this week to deliver school supplies to help make a teacher's job just a little bit easier.



Sponsored by the Jim Olivier Family of Companies, Tools for Schools stopped by Westgate High School in New Iberia to deliver a much needed supply of chairs.

Due to the pandemic and its limitations, the school experienced a costly shortage in seating for this year's graduation ceremony. This being the first graduation ceremony held since the covid-19 outbreak made the Tools for Schools donation even more of a necessity for Westgate.

With brand new chairs, Westgate is granted the ability to seat its constituents. Students expressed gratitude and appreciation for the donation.