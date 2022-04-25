Tools for Schools: Ville Platte Lower Elementary

KATC’s Tools for Schools, sponsored by the Jim Olivier family of companies, is in Evangeline Parish today.

Anna Olivier tells us that supplies were delivered to Ville Platte Lower Elementary School.

Band Director Michael McElroy says the supplies for his students are helping him start up a band.

"What I requested from Tools for Schools is computer chairs, paper towels, and some beginner bands method books for some of my band students," McElroy tells us. "We requested a bunch of items to help with our literacy program and our new band."

These supplies may seem like basics, but they're going to have an impact, he says.

"These items are going to make a huge difference in the classroom and just giving our band kids actual music to read," McElroy says. "So I'm not writing everything on the board and for our literacy students just a more comfortable learning environment."

These donations meet a need, he says.

"Programs like tools for schools are extremely important for especially our more impoverished communities and will just make our lives better as far as teachers," McElroy says. "Thank you to Jim Olivier's family of companies and KATC."