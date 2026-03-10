Tools for Schools supports hands-on learning at Comeaux High

Students in the Comeaux High School special education department are connecting with the world around them through hands-on learning.

Every day, special education teacher Jaime Letterle and her team bring lessons to life with activities focused on understanding daily routines, building life skills, and promoting positive behaviors.

A recent Tools for Schools delivery brought items to help amplify those lessons. Resources included manipulatives, fidgets, and academic and teaching aids.

“At Comeaux High, we strive to make sure every student reaches their maximum potential,” Letterle says. “We strive to meet every student where they are in the classroom on a daily basis.”

According to Letterle, the delivered resources will strengthen communication and fine motor skills while helping students become independent.

“Cooking is one of the big things we do,” she says. “We touch on shapes. So, we’ve got stuff to practice hands-on geometry and make our lessons more engaging.”

Letterle says she and her team always look for ways to bring meaningful and student-focused learning experiences to class each day.

“My kids are amazing. They inspire me to continue to do what I love, which is teaching,” she says. “It’s a privilege to be able to watch them learn, grow, and gain confidence.”

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations.

