Tools for Schools: Sugarland Elementary

What better way to kick off the sugar cane festival and our on the road series than with a tools for school.

So keeping with the sugar theme, KATC visited Sugarland Elementary School for the drop off.

"Sugarland Elementary is a community school, the kids we show up every day because of the kids and just to see when they make small steps are small milestones when they learn something to see their excitement is it's important to us and it makes us feel good. We get on the computer every day. Just so the kids will be familiar with technology. It gets kinda noisy they need to be able to hear what the computer is saying they also need to speak sometimes because it records what they're saying. So with all the background noise you’re hearing from four and five computers, the kids can't concentrate. So this will really help them focus on their work what they're doing at the time," said 2nd grade teachers Brittany Manuel and Krystal Rich.