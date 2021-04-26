Tools for Schools: St. Martinville Senior High

School is almost over for the year but they still need supplies.

This week, KATC and Jim Olivier’s Family of Companies were in St. Martinville to drop off much needed supplies for hands on learning in science class at St. Martinville High School.

Teacher Emily Conn applied for Tools for Schools in hopes of getting manipulatives like the 3D models of cells, the skeleton, the 3D anatomy model of the frog and items to grow plants and different things in the classroom.

Conn says these items will enhance her student's learning.

"Since COVID hit, we really have been just you know forgetting about all of the students who need to touch and handle things in order to learn. Tools For Schools gave me that opportunity to buy the different manipulatives we needed to enhance their learning," Conn said.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel