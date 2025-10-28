Tools for Schools: St. Landry Charter School

Individual instruction time can turn chaotic when students in Ms. Tracy Pomier's second grade class open their Chromebooks.

With over 20 students in class, what is meant to be helpful guided instruction transforms into a cacophony of prompts, words, and noises, leaving many struggling to focus.

To create a quiet, learning-centered environment, St. Landry Charter School reached out to Tools for Schools about acquiring sturdy headphones for each student.

"We have had the students bring headphones in the past, and they just didn’t last," says Pomier. "These new headphones will allow students to independently complete their assigned Chromebook lessons in peace."

Pomier says her students are always busy questioning and learning. She's confident the headphones will help them engage better and achieve excellence.

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.

