Tools for Schools: South Rayne Elementary School

This week's Tools for Schools visits South Rayne Elementary where students are getting focused with the help of brand new privacy shields.

The shields will be used in all classrooms to give students more privacy as they take tests, quizzes, and weekly common formative assessments.

Teachers at South Rayne say the privacy shields will allow students to feel safe and secure while focusing on their learning.

"South Rayne is an important part of the community. We work really hard with each and every kid to try and grow and allow them to achieve in all areas across the subjects that we teach."

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.

