Tools for Schools: South Rayne Elementary

Students at South Rayne Elementary will have new equipment that will help them indoors and outdoors.

KATC and Jim Olivier's family of companies made the special drop-off possible, giving to classrooms in need.

South Rayne Elementary 4th and 5th grade elementary school.

"Our focus this school year is on campus improvements," physical education teacher Nathalie Doucet told KATC.

Tools for Schools provided recess equipment that gives the students opportunities to enhance their social skills, build on problem solving and sharing.