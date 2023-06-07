Tools for Schools: S.J. Montgomery Elementary School

KATC and Jim Olivier's family of companies have been helping schools across Acadiana, providing them with the tools they need to succeed. Today, we were visiting S.J. Montgomery's preschool students.

"My favorite part of teaching these kids is just seeing their smiles every day. Loving them, you know, just being a special person in their lives and them in mine as well. I want them to love to come to school and to be here every day," says teacher Raegan Favaloro. "And that's my goal for them to just love education and be that special somebody in their life."

Tools For Schools provided Favaloro's class with some wagons they can use to help take their students to different locations around the campus. Sometimes, it's a far walk for the little ones, she says.

"Today we receive three two-seater wagons. These wagons are going to help us transport kids to and from places around school, some of our places, auxiliaries that we go to are very far, and it's hard for some of our kids with special needs to walk to and from these places," Favaloro says. "The kids were so excited, they had no idea. . None of us had any idea they are coming. They were so excited."

Favaloro says her students were ready to put their new wagons together.

"They just wanted to open it. They wanted to put it together. They saw the instructions and they were ready to start building and they said, Oh, we need these tools," she says. "And they were very excited and they all want to go ride now."

Favaloro says the delivery will be a big help in her classroom.

"I think Tools for Schools is an amazing program that truly helps teachers, you know, we don't always have the funding and everything to get these supplies. So it's truly amazing that Tools for Schools is giving back to our community and Lafayette. Thank you, Tools for Schools."

