Tools for Schools provides media resources to St. Martinville High

St. Martinville High’s student-led broadcasting program aims to build a legacy for students and serve as an impactful positive resource for their school community.

And thanks to a Tools for Schools delivery, future reporters, podcasters, and producers can explore the tools of the trade while building the ROAR Network News legacy.

“Our ROAR Network News show is more than a classroom activity. It is part of our school’s legacy,” says English and Speech Teacher Breonna Jaime. “We are working hard to continue that tradition in a way that honors the foundation that was built before us. With updated equipment, we can do justice to a program that already means so much to our students and staff.”

Jaime says the updated tools, which include new lighting and backdrop kits, podcast microphones, and high-capacity SD cards, will allow students to tap into their creativity and develop content that is meaningful and uniquely their own.

“They are not simply completing an assignment. They are creating something meaningful, collaborative, and real,” she says. “Through this process, students build confidence in public speaking, strengthen their writing and communication skills, and develop media and technology experience that will benefit them long after high school.”

The impact, according to Jaime, extends beyond her speech and broadcast students.

“Students who are not in the class regularly ask when the next show is coming out and whether we are making another one,” she says. “That excitement shows the value of this program in fostering school spirit, community, and a sense of belonging.”

With the new equipment, Jaime says her students can now create professional broadcasts to better connect the school and community while preserving a valuable tradition.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel