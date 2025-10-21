Tools for Schools: Pesson Elementary School

Batter up! Students at Pesson Elementary are stepping up to the plate and learning new skills with equipment provided by Tools for Schools.

Baseball bats, tees, vests, and plates were delivered at the request of Pesson PE teacher, Devin Olivier.

"Many of our students are familiar with football and basketball skills, but are not exposed as much to baseball or softball," says Olivier. "I enjoy playing softball, and would like to be able to share that joy with my students by teaching them the basic skills as well as playing fun games."

With the equipment, students will be able to break into groups during instruction and learn the fundamentals of each sport, focusing on hand-eye coordination and teamwork.

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations.

