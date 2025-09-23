Tools for Schools: Pesson Elementary

Tools for Schools brought supplies to Shantell Francis's 5th grade social studies and ELA classroom at Pesson Elementary.

For Shantell and her students, the resources are a complement to the class's already established coursework. To enhance their lessons, the class requested binders for books, sticky notes for formulating ideas, and flip charts for building out important information and strategies. Students also received snacks and fidgets to help them recharge from learning.

"My students, I love them," says Francis. "I just love to see their growth and maturity in academics and even outside of school. Investing in the children's education and literacy helps to improve the future of our community."

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.

