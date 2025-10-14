Tools for Schools: Park Vista Elementary School

Hands-on learning and language building are on the minds of students in Ms. Ramona Hall's special education classroom at Park Vista Elementary.

Ms. Hall says Tools for Schools resources support Park Vista's special education program. "We have a very large population of students with special needs and a large staff there to assist students with those needs."

Sensory resources like bean bag alphabet sets, finger counting and block stacking toys, and letter tracing templates will all be used throughout to the year to unlock student potentials while having fun.

"I love my students," says Ms. Hall. "I want to do the very best for them."

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.

