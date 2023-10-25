Tools for Schools: Park Vista

OPELOUSAS, La. — Tools for Schools recently delivered a rug to Park Vista students.

"They mean a lot. They are like my own. I try to give them everything that I can, which is why I reached out to Tools for Schools for the rug, because I felt like it was something that would help them with their learning and become more comfortable when I'm teaching them," said Lateacha Evans, teacher.

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com slash tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.

