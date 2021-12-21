Tools for Schools: Milton Middle

Tools for Schools is making another delivery this week.

We're heading to Milton Middle, thanks to KATC and Jim Olivier's Family of Companies, where students received supplies for their science class.

Teacher Melanie Milazzo said she was overwhelmed with excitement when she found out she'd been chosen for Tools for Schools.

"I can't wait to start using them in the classrooms. The kids will love it. The document camera and the large Post-It notes will be used for our curriculum in science," she explained.

The items are essential, and are items that the students requested themselves, Milazzo said, so that the class can present work on the board.

"Students will be so surprised and excited," she added. "They're the ones that actually wanted me to get a document camera and the large Post-It pads for our curriculum. These items will be a great resource for our kids to use. Thank you so much. Merry Christmas to everyone. We're excited."m

