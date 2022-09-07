Tools for Schools - Milton Elementary and Middle School

KATC and Jim Olivier's Family of Companies are at it again with this week's Tools for Schools, giving supplies that children need in Acadiana's classrooms.

Anna Olivier tells us we're delivering in Lafayette Parish today, at Milton Elementary and Middle School.

"Milton is all about community, and so it's very important to us that we build relationships with our students and within our school, but also our community," says librarian Alanna Guillot.

Guillot tells us that she's using the donations to build activities to engage kids in STEAM - Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math - and guide students in inquiry, discussion and problem-solving.

"I requested tools that would be used to build STEAM buckets, so the kids at Milton can create using engineering design process and explore things they are interested in," Guillot says.

The TFS donation is going to help provide things the budget couldn't cover.

"It will make a huge difference in the library because without Tools for Schools' assistance we could not afford the materials to create the buckets," Guillot says. "I can't believe we are going to be able to put this together and make this happen to our kids."

The students are so excited about these activities, Guillot adds.

"This is so exciting for us that you supported our ideas and have shown our students the importance of community and working together," she says.