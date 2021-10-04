Tools for Schools: Materials for Northwest High School

KATC and Jim Olivier's Family of Companies are at it again with Tools for Schools at Northwest High School.

Teacher Samantha Lazard applied for Tools for Schools to gain some resources and replenish what has been used throughout the years by students. As a third year teacher, Lazard hoped to get some help with extra materials for her classes.

"I was elated to find out that I was selected for tools for schools like I said it was something that I just kind of took a long shot on didn't know if it was still going on wasn't sure if I was going to be selected for it, but I was extremely excited to know that I will be able to provide those extra materials in a warm setting for my students this year," she said.

Lazard says the new materials will help bring a welcoming environment as the materials help make sure parents don't have to go and buy extra supplies.

"I'll have it all readily available and I know they're going to be really appreciative of that. A huge thank you to KATC and the Jim Olivier Family of Companies, for providing this great opportunity for tools for schools, I'm so appreciative and I know that the students will be as well. Thank you all so much."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel