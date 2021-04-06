Tools for Schools: Martin Petitjean Elementary School

RAYNE, La. — KATC and Jim Olivier’s Family of Companies are at it again with Tools For Schools, heading to another classroom to deliver supplies that they need.

Anna Olivier tells us we're delivering supplies to Lauren Craton's first-grade classroom at Martin Petitjean Elementary.

"We applied for Tools for Schools because at the beginning of the year we’re stocked with these items but as the year goes on we’re running low and these are basic items that we need in our classroom," Craton says.

These everyday supplies that are needed to do the work, Craton says.

"We requested paper, markers and whiteboard cleaner. These items are everyday items but without them it’d be hard to do our jobs as teachers, so they’ll be very beneficial to use in our classroom," Craton says. "Thank you to KATC Tools for Schools and the Jim Olivier’s Family of Companies."