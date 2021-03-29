Tools for Schools: Martial Billeaud Elementary

KATC and Jim Olivier Family of Companies are at it again with this week’s Tools For Schools giving to classrooms in need.

This week, the team is delivering supplies to Martial Billeaud Elementary in Broussard. The school requested digital cameras for their art classroom to teach photography skills.

Art Teacher Kayla Powell says they hope to create digital portfolios of their artwork.

"We requested five digital cameras. So we’re hoping that in the art classroom we’re going to use these cameras for students to learn how to photograph their own artwork and in return they’ll be able to create digital portfolios of their art throughout their elementary years," Powell said. "We’re also hoping that students will be able to photograph different events on campus so they can learn that responsibility."

Instructional Leader Kessler Landry says they applied for Tools for Schools because last year was their first year opening and even though the building was equipped with many helpful learning items for their students, the addition of digital cameras was something they believe would greatly impact learning.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel